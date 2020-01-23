Simon Pegg calls for millionaires, including himself, to be taxed more

Simon Pegg has shared his support for a new campaign that calls for millionaires to be taxed more heavily.

Millionaires Against Pitchforks, which has been formed to coincide with the World Economic Forum in Davos, asks for higher taxes on the wealthy, and for new legislation to be put in place to stop tax dodging.

Writing in The Times, Pegg, who is estimated to be worth in the region of £7 million, says the letter – which has been signed by more than 120 people including director Richard Curtis – “at first glance seems an antithetical move from people lucky enough to have very high paying jobs”.

“Inequality is not inevitable, it’s a policy choice,” the Hot Fuzz actor said. “It’s the product of governments passing policies that favour the very wealthy at the expense of the less fortunate,” he wrote.

He continued: “Fixing this broken economy might feel too complex to many world leaders, so let the millionaires help get you started. Tax them. Tax them more and do it now,” before stating his belief that the wealthiest in society possess “more power and privilege than most.”

He added that the “injustice of the global economy” was being worsened by a system that means “a billionaire can legally pay a lower rate of tax than his assistant, and a multinational company can pay less tax than a corner shop.”

Pegg also wrote that the number of billionaires has doubled in the last decade, and described inequality as the “driving force behind both societal breakdown and the very real climate crisis we face.”