Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright tease reunion for ‘The World’s End’ follow-up

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright have teased the possibility of reuniting for a new project.

The trio, who worked together on the Cornetto trilogy which includes Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and 2013’s The World’s End, exchanged messages on Instagram saying that “it’s about time” they got back together again.

In a post sharing The World’s End poster, Pegg, with beer emojis, wrote: “Hard to believe it’s nine years since we were shooting The World’s End. Hey @friedgold and @edgarwright, it’s about time we assembled again, isn’t it?”

In response, Frost wrote: “Hell yeah!!! (I’m free from September!).” Wright, who directed Last Night In Soho and The Sparks Brothers last year, wrote: “New number. Who dis? X.”

This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose added: “Please assemble. I’ll come and be the tea boy.”

Pegg will reprise his role of Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, set to be released in 2023 and 2024 respectively. He’s also set to return as Hugh Campbell Sr. in the fourth season of The Boys, which started filming earlier this year.

Frost currently stars in HBO sci-fi series The Nevers, with the second half of season one expected to arrive next year.

Both actors contributed to Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers last year, where they voiced John Lennon and Ringo Starr respectively in animated sequences.

In a four-star review of the documentary, NME wrote: “For the most part, Wright has brought the infectious fun of his films to the job. You can hear his laughter in some of the interviews and it’s likely most viewers will feel similarly joyful after watching.”