Sir Michael Caine isn’t sure what his new movie ‘TENET’ is about

Sir Michael Caine has revealed that he isn’t entirely sure what his new movie TENET is actually about.

Caine is set to appear in the new Christopher Nolan film, which hits IMAX cinemas this July.

Announced last January, Nolan revealed that the new movie will be an “event film”, and he’s since called it his “most ambitious” project to date.

Asked about the film by The Hindu, Caine said: “He [Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script. All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David [Washington]. I haven’t heard anything since.”

Talking about his new movie, Nolan said: “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places.

“We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach.

“We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

A new mind-bending trailer for TENET was released last December. Robert Pattinson, who will also appear in the film, recently revealed in an interview that he was locked in a room to read the script for the film.

“I don’t have it myself,” he told USA Today, adding that the experience was “unreal”.