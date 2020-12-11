‘Sister Act 3’ officially in the works with Whoopi Goldberg

Sister Act 3 is officially in the works at Disney+.

Whoopi Goldberg is set to return for to the franchise and its third installment, and will produce alongside Tyler Perry.

Golberg explained earlier this year why a third film might not have been released yet (following the 1992 film and its sequel the year after).

The actress told The Late Late Show With James Corden: “Because for a long time, they kept saying no-one wanted to see it.

“And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

There’s no word yet on the director for Sister Act 3, nor any other returning cast members.

Goldberg previously told Radio Times that she’d been campaigning for a third film in the franchise for several years already.

“I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don’t want it,” she said. “I say, ‘I think you’re not asking the right people because people do want it.’ I’ll keep asking.”

Perry and Golberg have worked together three times prior, most recently on 2018’s Nobody’s Fool. It was during that promotional cycle that Perry suggested teaming up with Goldberg for Sister Act 3.

The release date for the third film is yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.