Sister of late actor Brandon Lee demands safer gun measures on film sets

Sharon Lee, whose brother Brandon was killed by a prop gun on the set of the 1994 film The Crow, has called for mandatory gun safety training on Hollywood film and television sets.

She has also said that the industry should reduce the amount of real firearms used on sets.

Lee wrote an essay for Variety in which she outlined the new measures. Her article comes after Alec Baldwin last month fired a prop gun on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza.

“Twenty-eight years after losing my brother, Brandon Lee, to a very similar situation — one that allowed real bullets onto a film set and that made actors into agents of death — I’m finally in a sound enough mental and emotional space to raise my voice,” wrote Lee in the article.

She continued: “Could we require actors to receive mandatory gun safety training before handling a gun on a film set so that they can have some sovereignty over their safety and the safety of those they are pointing a firearm at?

“Could we consider a shift away from using real firearms on sets as much as possible? And could we think of this shift as innovation rather than punishment?”

Lee concluded the article by saying: “Absolutely no one wants the remake rights to this tragedy.”

In light of the Rust tragedy, Dwayne Johnson has pledged to never use real guns in his productions.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce – we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson told Variety.