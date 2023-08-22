Watch Sky Ferreira in trailer for new Netflix thriller ‘Reptile’

The first trailer for Netflix‘s crime thriller Reptile has landed, and features Sky Ferreira – check it out below.

The film is Grant Singer’s debut feature, and also features the likes of Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro (who also co-writes), Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Eric Bogosian.

A synopsis for the film reads: “A hardened small-town detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.”

Advertisement

It will land on Netflix on October 6 after premiering at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Check out the trailer below.

Discussing the film, Singer said: “I think the movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don’t know where it’s leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you.

“People who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they’ll find something exciting in this. I didn’t want to make something that felt cold and clinical and sterile. I wanted to make something that felt alive and warm and relatable and human.”

Elsewhere, Ferreira has responded to a billboard in New York City that claims she is being “held hostage” by her record label.

Advertisement

Ferreira’s fans had reportedly bought a billboard in Times Square to share a photo of the singer with the message “Free Sky Ferreira”, claiming that her music is being held hostage by her label Capitol Records.

The singer responded to the billboard and messages by posting a photo of it to her Instagram stories with the caption “It’s True”, confirming that her label is keeping her from releasing new music, especially her follow-up to her 2013 debut ‘Night Time, My Time’.