Slash and Patrick Wilson bonded over their love of horror: “I bug him all the time”

Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash has revealed that he bonded with actor Patrick Wilson over his love for horror movies.

The rock and roll legend, who recently worked on the soundtrack for new horror film The Breach, told NME that he met Wilson at a Guns N’ Roses show and instantly hit it off due to their mutual appreciation of each other’s work.

Slash then expressed his excitement for Insidious: The Red Door, the upcoming horror sequel in which Wilson reprises his role as Josh Lambert.

“Oh I know Patrick Wilson, I met him after the first Insidious,” said the guitarist. “He came to a Guns N’ Roses show because he’s a fan.

“We met there and I sort of fanboyed out and managed to get his phone number and now I bug him all the time. I didn’t know there was a new one actually until I saw the ad in a trailer. I’m excited about it.”

The synopsis for The Red Door reads: “Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.”

The upcoming film also sees Rose Bryne reprise her role as Renai Lambert, with Ty Simpkins, Hiam Abass, Andrew Astor, and, Julianna Davies, and Sinclair Daniel also starring. Joseph Bishara also returns as the Lipstick Demon.

Elsewhere in the interview, Slash revealed that he’s set to work on a new TV horror series.

“I’m on tour with Guns N’ Roses until October, then in January I go out with my other band The Conspirators. I don’t wanna divulge too much, but I’m also doing a really exciting TV series in England,” he said. “It’s an adaptation of a great book. You’ll find out what it is when the press release comes out!”

Insidious: The Red Door is in cinemas now.