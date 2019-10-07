Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to feature in collector’s edition of ’80s horror documentary

He talks Stephen King movie adaptations, ‘The Thing’, and more

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is getting his own limited collector’s edition of In Search Of Darkness, a forthcoming documentary about ’80s horror.

For In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition, the musician – and self-professed “avid, avid horror fan, especially in the ’80s” – will join nearly 50 other guests in “the most complete retrospective documentary of the genre ever made”, per the film’s official site. In Search Of Darkness runs 260 minutes – more than four hours – in length.

Those appearing in the film include legendary director John Carpenter, as well as cast and crew from beloved films and franchises like A Nightmare On Elm Street, Hellraiser, Friday The 13th and more.

The documentary in Taylor’s collector’s edition will feature “new segments for each year (1980-1989) where he reveals his favorite horror moments”, clocking in at a total runtime of 280 minutes. It will also come packaged with special collectibles like a poster, pin and postcard. Taylor’s collector’s edition is available for pre-order on DVD or Blu-Ray here until midnight on Halloween (October 31).

Watch snippets of Taylor’s interviews in trailers and teaser videos for In Search Of Darkness below, featuring such quotables from the Slipknot leader as “We didn’t pay for fucking Hamlet, alright?! We paid for horror!” Taylor also enthuses over a pivotal scene in The Thing, and geeks out over Stephen King movie adaptations, namely Pet Sematary and Silver Bullet (which he proclaims “very underrated”).

Taylor notably worked with horror special effects artist Tom Savini (Dawn Of The Dead, Day Of The Dead, Friday The 13th) for his latest fright mask, which initially garnered mixed reactions from fans.

In August, Slipknot released their new album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which became their first Number One album in 18 years. Next year, they will support the album with an arena tour in the UK and Europe.