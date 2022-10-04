NewsFilm News

New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”

The film has been described as the "spiritual successor" to 'It Follows'

By Chris Edwards
Smile
Smile. CREDIT: Paramount

New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans.

Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences.

Alongside Bacon, the cast also includes The Boys star Jessie T. Usher, Veronica Mars‘ Kyle Gallner, Reign‘s Caitlin Stasey, Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Judy Reyes from Scrubs.

Following the film’s release last Friday (September 30), early viewers have been sharing their positive reactions.

#SmileMovie is one of the scariest movies of the year with shocking imagery, many well executed jump scares & a looming sense of dread felt throughout,” one fan wrote. “Sosie Bacon is great & the themes it explores adds lots of unexpected depth. The ending is haunting. Such a good year for horror.”

Another person gave the film a “10/10” recommendation but added that they “had my face covered for practically the whole movie”.

One Twitter user said they felt Smile was “a mix between Hereditary and It Follows” which they called “two of my favourite horror films of recent times”.

Another fan called Smile “a surprisingly good suspense thriller”, acknowledging a “formula we’ve already seen before” but said the film “sits with you even after the credits”.

Take a look at some more reactions to Smile here:

Smile is out in UK cinemas now. Meanwhile, Queer For Fear creator Bryan Fuller recently shared a list of queer horror films with NME – take a look here.

