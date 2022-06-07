Snoop Dogg wants everyone to “get along” after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

Snoop Dogg has said that he wants everyone to “learn to get along” following the outcome of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

The rapper said he was too “busy doing Snoop Dogg” to keep up with the highly publicised case but is now calling for others to “be better, with or without each other”.

His comments come after he announced the cancellation of his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the MTV Movie and TV Awards [via The Independent], the rapper said: “It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general.

“I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place.”

When asked for his thoughts on the defamation trial between Depp and Heard, he added: “I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg.

“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times, but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other.”

On June 1 the jury ruled in favour of Depp who had sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence.

Although Depp was not mentioned by name in the piece, the actor’s lawyers argued that it falsely implied that Heard was physically and sexually abused by him during their marriage.

Depp was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million (£1.6million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.