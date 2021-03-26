Zack Snyder’s Justice League composer Thomas Holkenborg has detailed his “emotional and unpleasant” departure from Joss Whedon’s 2017 film.

The composer, who was originally on board to write the music for the 2017 cut before Snyder was replaced by Whedon, has told NME about his experience leaving the project.

“The way that Zack had to leave the project, and me along with it, was an emotional and unpleasant time,” Holkenborg explained. “That’s one of the reasons why there’s nothing I’d worked on the first time around in the new film.

“When I heard the project was back on, I delved back into the work I did, and it brought me back to that vibe. This film should be a celebration, not something being dragged down by some negative emotions that I felt four years ago…”

When asked whether there was a conversation with Whedon about remaining on board, before Danny Elfman came in to compose the score instead, Holkenborg said: “There was, but there was no motivation on my part and there was no motivation on [Whedon’s] part.”

He continued: “That was an engagement that was never bound to happen. Let’s put it that way…” and then added that the subsequent conversation was “no longer than 10 minutes.”

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations.

“It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting.”