The trailer for a new horror film about a “killer sloth” called Slotherhouse has dropped, leaving social media users confused and amused.

Following in the footsteps of movies like Cocaine Bear, Cocaine Shark and Crackcoon, Slotherhouse introduces a new crazed animal to an increasingly popular cinematic niche.

A synopsis for Slotherhouse – which is directed by Matthew Goodhue and slated for release on August 30 – reads: “Emily Young, a senior, wants to be elected as her sorority’s president. She adopts a cute sloth, thinking it can become the new mascot and help her win, until a string of fatalities implicate the sloth as the main suspect in the murders.”

Advertisement

“A movie about a killer sloth. Count me in,” one Twitter user shared, while another added: “Cinema is so back, y’all.”

“You can run, but you can’t h….. actually, running will be enough. Running will totally work,” another joked.

“It’s dropping in slow motion that’s why we have to wait til the 30th,” a third added.

Check out some more reactions to the trailer below.

There’s a movie coming out at the end of August called Slotherhouse about a killer Sloth 🦥 and i’m all for it 🤣 — 👽🛸 (@RattPack301717) August 3, 2023

Mmm idk. The plot looks kind of slow https://t.co/3cUIoyJB5c — raptor with a top hat✨ (@veloociii) August 3, 2023

Advertisement

They really made a killer sloth movie. 😂 — KD (@KDTheKreator) August 3, 2023

SLOTHERHOUSE Trailer Release- A movie about a killer sloth. Count me in pic.twitter.com/gmsz86jS19 — Raiders of the Lost Podcast (@RaidersLostPod) August 3, 2023

Cinema is so back y’all https://t.co/RVOYCYcS9q — jayden is gagged🧸 (@jaypt24) August 3, 2023

This strike has to end bro pls https://t.co/1XEQLpGSRx — 🙂 (@Jorgey98) August 3, 2023

Why am I for the first time ever invested into a movie trailer and it's one with a killer sloth https://t.co/51n29O21sD — Azuri (@Azuricringel) August 3, 2023

Just saw an ad for a horror movie about a killer sloth.. cinema is healing 🤣🤣 — hamburgersaren'tmadeofham (@jayrwin_leblanc) August 3, 2023

I'm all about the killer sloth movie dropping this month! pic.twitter.com/e04m7bn1Zi — Jeff Whitmire (@JeffWhitmire1) August 3, 2023

there’s a killer sloth movie coming out called “ slotherhouse “ 😭 like has everyone run out of ideas ? i thought it was a parody 😫 — brie🦂brie (@RatherBeBrie) August 3, 2023

I thought the plot was a little slow. — Jesse Mallgren (@JesseMallgren) August 3, 2023

You know how there was a movie made about a bear that did drugs?

Well I just watched a trailer that's about a killer Sloth.

Movie is called Slotherhouse.

Can't wait to see it when it releases.

I am not kidding and I am down for it. — Jhemx (@JhemxLive) August 2, 2023

Shhhhhh … you had me at 'Killer sloth horror movie' https://t.co/1cqbTPjEQA — Simon Bland (@sitweetstoo) August 3, 2023

Reviewing Cocaine Bear earlier this year, NME described the film as “fucked-up and furry in the year’s wildest movie”. It added: “You can have a lot of fun with Cocaine Bear, mostly because of how bonkers it is.”

Back in June, the trailer and poster for Crackcoon was shared, following the story of a drug-fuelled raccoon that wreaks havoc on a small town.

According to the movie’s synopsis, the raccoon is transformed into “a nightmarish killing machine” after ingesting a large amount of a strong, synthetically-altered street drug, which was discarded in the woods by locals.

Meanwhile, Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to Jason Statham’s 2018 shark thriller, arrives in cinemas this week. In the new instalment, Statham’s Jonas Taylor and his team take to the bottom of the ocean to explore the trench and seemingly let loose all of its creatures, which include not one, but three megalodons.