Sofia Coppola reveals her favourite ever movie scenes

Sofia Coppola, director of Lost In Translation and The Beguiled, has revealed her favourite movie scenes of all time.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director broke down her ten favourite scenes on BBC’s Life Cinematic with Edith Bowman, divided by categories like sound design, perfect casting and perfect performance.

Lost In Translation was particularly inspired by a scene between Trevor Howard and Celia Johnson in the 1945 film Brief Encounter. The scene in question earned Coppola the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Advertisement

Speaking about Brief Encounter, she said: “It was a big inspiration for me when I was writing Lost In Translation. Just the intense emotion between these two characters. Very little is said, and you feel so much in just a gesture or a pause.

“It’s so emotional but everything’s under the surface. Maybe that’s very English? But I love that.”

The director’s other picks include scenes from 1951’s A Place In The Sun, Fish Tank starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Jarvis, Nicole Kidman’s performance in To Die For, and 1995’s Safe starring Julianne Moore.

You can check out the full list here, or watch the episode of Life Cinematic on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Coppola’s last film was the comedic drama On The Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a father and daughter duo who become suspicious of the latter’s husband’s (Marlon Wayne) fidelity.

NME’s four-star review reads: “On The Rocks doesn’t end with any particular moral teaching, and its seemingly happy ending does feel somewhat underwhelming. But when looking back on the ride Murray and Jones took us on, it all feels worth it.”