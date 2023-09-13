Sofia Coppola still can’t watch ex-husband Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

Sofia Coppola has said she still hasn’t seen Her, the sci-fi romantic drama written and directed by her ex-husband Spike Jonze.

Coppola discussed Jonze’s 2013 film during an interview with Rolling Stone, where she noted the comparisons with her 2003 film Lost In Translation. Both films are said to have been partly inspired by the couple’s divorce in 2003.

Speaking about Her, Coppola said: “I never saw it! From the trailer, it looks the same too. We have the same production designer. But I haven’t seen it.

“I know people really like that movie, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coppola addressed the rumour that Lost In Translation character Kelly, a Hollywood actress played by Anna Faris, was based on Cameron Diaz.

“It really wasn’t based on her,” Coppola said. “It was a combination of a bunch of people. It was a type, so it wasn’t a diss on her. Someone else was more the personality of [Anna Faris’ character].”

Her is a sci-fi romance drama which follows Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) as he develops a relationship with an AI female voice named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). Rooney Mara plays Catherine, Theodore’s childhood sweetheart who is pushing for a divorce from him.

Coppola’s next film is biopic Priscilla, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis And Me by Priscilla Presley. The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley respectively.

Priscilla is released in cinemas on November 3, 2023.