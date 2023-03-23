Sofia Coppola’s daughter goes viral with TikTok clip

Sofia Coppola’s daughter has inadvertently gone viral after posting a clip on TikTok.

Romy Coppola Mars, who is the daughter of the Oscar-winning director and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, posted a since-deleted TikTok saying she had been grounded for trying to charter a helicopter with her dad’s credit card.

In the clip, which has been recirculated on Twitter and watched over 11 million times, she said: “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

Advertisement

The 16-year-old explained she isn’t allowed to have any public social media accounts because her parents “don’t want me to be a nepotism kid,” before adding: “But TikTok is not gonna make me famous so it doesn’t really matter.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Romy admits she doesn’t know the difference between a garlic bulb and an onion, and holds up the Grammy award won by Phoenix in 2010 for the band’s fourth studio album ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

The clip ends by showing her babysitter’s boyfriend, adding: “My parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents.” She then promises to return with “part two, where I actually make the pasta”.

“A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors,” one viewer wrote in response.

Romy’s grandfather is Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who is currently developing upcoming sci-fi film Megalopolis starring Adam Driver and Forest Whitaker.

Advertisement

Sofia Coppola’s next film is a biopic about Priscilla Presley, based on her memoir Elvis And Me. The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis respectively.