A new original Netflix fantasy rom-com has been made available on the streaming service, starring The Parent Trap‘s Lindsay Lohan and Downton Abbey‘s Ed Speelers.

Irish Wish, which was released on Netflix on March 15, follows a book editor named Maddie Kelly who makes a wish on an ancient stone in an attempt to end up with the man of her dreams, who is days away from marrying her best friend.

Set in Ireland, much of the filming took place in the Wicklow Mountains, the Cliffs of Moher and Westport’s town square in County Mayo.

An original score by Nathan Lanier, featuring traditional Irish instruments, provides the whimsical and romantic backing to the movie, which also includes carefully curated soundtrack of beloved pop tracks and brand new music.

Here are all the songs on Lindsay Lohan’s Irish Wish soundtrack:

The film’s soundtrack features some iconic tracks from David Bowie, Earth, Wind & Fire and even the Mean Girls star’s sister, Aliana Lohan.

It also features an original track called ‘Wild Irish Heart’, performed by Michael Damian, who was a producer on the film, and the husband of its director, Janeen Damian.

Check out a full list of the songs included on the Irish Wish soundtrack.

‘For Real’ – JoyBird

‘I Belong To You’ – Caro Emerald

‘Armor’ – Aliana Lohan

‘Wild Irish Heart’ – Michael Damian

‘Drowsy Maggie’ – Studio City Sound Productions

‘Just Don’t Know It Yet’ – New Hope Club

‘September’ – Earth, Wind & Fire

‘Goody Two Shoes’ – Adam Ant

‘Let’s Dance’ – David Bowie

‘Perfectly Imperfect’ – Declan J Donovan

‘Comin’ Home’ – Aliana Lohan

Irish Heart is available to stream now on Netflix.