‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ sets UK release date for next year

The Sonic The Hedgehog sequel has set a UK release date.

The forthcoming film, titled Sonic The Hedgehog 2, is set to reach cinemas in 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is to begin filming next month, actress Tika Sumpter confirmed recently.

Sumpter, who played Maddie Wachowski in the first film and will reprise her role, said: “[My daughter] is super excited about Sonic 2, which I’m about to start in March. We’re shooting in Hawaii and Vancouver.”

There’s no word yet on plot details nor other casting additions for the sequel film yet, which will be directed once more by Jeff Fowler. Stay tuned for further cast and crew updates as they come in.

The first film was released last February, and featured Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey among the voice cast.

In a three-star NME review, Paul Bradshaw said of the first film: “Schwartz’s Sonic is far less annoying than he looks, and the redesign – prompted by a righteous Internet backlash to the first trailer – means he doesn’t resemble a nightmarish blue child anymore, rather a cute little cartoon animal that strangely wears gloves. The overtime put into the new CGI obviously paid off in other ways too – with big money action scenes looking spectacular in slow-mo.

“Far more charming, coherent and less chaotic than expected, Sonic The Hedgehog succeeds where Cats failed and successfully reverses its pre-determined narrative set out by the Internet.

“It might be weirdly pitched and occasionally messy, but it’s hard to hate a film with this much spirit.”