‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ movie to be redesigned following fan backlash

The iconic SEGA character hits cinemas later this year

The forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie is to be redesigned after the first trailer for the film divided fans on social media.

After a character poster previously showed the Sega star looking surprisingly human, the first trailer revealed that Sonic’s powers have caused a power outage across the globe, and it isn’t long before the US government are on his case with Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) – who has been tasked with the job of capturing the titular hero.

Many fans weren’t impressed, with one writing: “Well this looks… beyond awful. Why did they put the classic sonic-ring collection sound in 3 times without any special effects to go with it? It’s so awkward? Why is this a sonic film and no eggman? It’s just Jim Carrey being Jim Carrey, not Eggman. “

“Sonic looks like a Smurfs Snapchat filter (I laughed at the jokes tho, feel like it’ll be funny despite the designs),” another added.

Another slammed his appearance but praised the movie, overall: “Sonic’s appearance looks horrible but the movie trailer honestly doesn’t look bad. Jim Carrey will do a great job, and that kid joke was legit funny.”

Now, director Jeff Fowler has taken to Twitter to reveal plans to improve the look of the movie.

Fowler notes that Sega and Paramount Pictures are both “fully committed” to making the big screen adaptation of the character “the BEST he can be.”

Although the director did not reveal exactly what was going to be done, it is assumed that they will be reworking the CG to help Sonic match the look fans are familiar with.

The full trailer comes after the first look at Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik leaked online recently.

Sonic The Hedgehog will hit cinemas in November 2019.