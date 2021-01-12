Sony delays ‘Morbius’ with Jared Leto to autumn 2021 in the US

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has been delayed to late 2021 by Sony in the US.

The comic book thriller, focusing on the notorious Spider-Man villain, was originally due to be released on March 19. In light of the ongoing pandemic, it is now scheduled to come out on October 8. There is no word yet on a UK release update.

News of the delays were confirmed yesterday (January 11), but made no mention of Sony’s upcoming live-action Cinderella musical, theoretically billed for a February 5 release.

Advertisement

Morbius is set to star Jared Leto as the titular villain, a biochemist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease and becomes something much darker. Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson are also among the cast members.

Check out the first trailer for Morbius here:

The film was directed by Daniel Espinosa, from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Jared Harris denied a fan theory that he will be playing Doctor Octopus in the film, saying: “I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that fans have. But yeah, no, it’s not.”

Sony’s next Spider-Man outing operates on a different timeline to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, which exist within the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Morbius will be joining Tom Hardy’s 2018 film Venom, with the film’s sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage scheduled to be released in June, as its own comic book world.

In other Spider-Man news, Tom Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 3 began shooting late last year in Atlanta.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the forthcoming film, while Jamie Fox will be returning as Electro.

There is no release date confirmed yet for Spider-Man 3 – stay tuned for updates.