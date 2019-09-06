Sony boss on ‘Spider-Man’ split from Marvel: “The door is closed”

The two companies parted ways last month

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra has admitted that “the door is closed” on the slim hopes that Spider-Man might rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future.

Sony and Marvel parted ways in regards to Spider-Man last month after the former failed to reach an agreement with Marvel’s parent company Disney over the future of the Spider-Man movie franchise.

Many Marvel fans have met the news with dismay, and it now looks like their pressure on Sony and Marvel to renegotiate has amounted to little following Vinciquerra’s admission at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology summit this week.

“For the moment the door is closed,” Vinciquerra said about the chances of Spider-Man returning to the MCU, before clarifying that there was “no ill will” between Sony and Marvel and hinting that there could possibly be a resolution in the future by adding “it’s a long life”.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra said.

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out…. the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

Last week, a forlorn Spider-Man fan launched a website that allows fans to check if the superhero is back in the MCU.