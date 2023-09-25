Sophia Loren has emergency surgery after fall at home

Sophia Loren has been rushed to hospital and undergone emergency surgery after a fall at her home.

The 89-year-old actor suffered a fall at home in Geneva, Switzerland at the weekend, leaving her with multiple fractures to her hip and leg.

Her team confirmed the fall and injuries on the Instagram page for her restaurant chain, writing: “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures.

“Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.

“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”

They added: “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Loren had fallen in the bathroom, and despite “cautious optimism” about her recovery, a lengthy process of rehabilitation will follow.

The actor was set to open a new fourth branch of her restaurant chain in the Italian city of Bari tomorrow (September 26) but all her forthcoming public appearances have now been postponed. She last appeared at the start of the month at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor’s most recent role came in The Life Ahead, a Netflix film from 2020 directed by her son Edoardo.