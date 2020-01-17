‘Sopranos’ actor Joe Pantoliano wore a wig based on Christopher Nolan’s hair to avoid fans

Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano has revealed that he once wore a wig in public to hide himself from fans, and that he asked it to be modelled on Christopher Nolan.

Pantoliano, an actor renowned for playing supremely tough gangsters, played Ralph Cifaretto across seasons 3 and 4 of the iconic US show.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pantoliano reveals that during his tenure on the show, he struggled to stay anonymous in his native New Jersey, and took matters into his own hands, getting a wig specially made to help keep him invisible to fans who would often hound him in the street.

The actor went on to explain that the creation of the wig in question came with some very specific instructions.

“The wig I had them build as an homage to Chris Nolan,” Pantoliano told THR. “I like Chris’ hair.

He continued: “And I told David, ‘I live in Hoboken, New Jersey. That’s the epicentre of Soprano-land. I want to have some anonymity.’ I wanted to be able to walk down the street.”

Back in 2018, it was revealed that David Chase, creator, writer and showrunner of The Sopranos, would be working on a spin-off prequel movie to the show titled The Many Saints of Newark.

Later this year, the cast of The Sopranos are set to head out on a UK theatre tour to belatedly mark the 20th anniversary of the show.