Soundtrack for Lars Von Trier’s ‘Antichrist’ to be released on vinyl for the first time

The score featured only natural sounds and samples, including internal body recordings

The soundtrack for Lars Von Trier’s Antichrist is set to be released on vinyl for the first time tomorrow (September 6).

The controversial film was released 10 years ago and focused on a grieving couple (Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg) who escape to the country to try and repair their troubled marriage.

The soundtrack, composed by Kristian Eidnes Andersen with Von Trier, used only natural sounds and samples, including internal body recordings. It also included a brand new performance of Händel’s ‘Lascia Ch’io Pianga’, which was recorded in Copenhagen’s Kastelskirken church in 2009.

The new vinyl release will see the soundtrack made available on limited edition ‘Eden olive’ and black etched vinyl by Cold Spring Records.

The tracklist for the Antichrist OST is as follows:

‘Intro’

‘Lascia Ch’io Pianga Prologue’

‘Train’

‘Foetus’

‘Attic’

‘Lascia Ch’io Pianga Epilogue’

‘Credits Part 1’

‘Credits Part 2’

Last year, over 100 people reportedly walked out of a screening of Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built at Cannes Film Festival, calling it “gross” and “vile”.

Responding to the reports, the director said: “It’s quite important not to be loved by everybody, because then you’ve failed. I’m not sure if they hated it enough, though. If it gets too popular, I’ll have a problem. But the reception seemed just about right, I think.

“I do know a bit about psychopaths. I’ve never killed anyone myself. If I do, it will probably be a journalist.”