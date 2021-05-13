‘Space Jam’ to get 4K re-release ahead of sequel, ‘A New Legacy’

Space Jam is getting a new, 4K re-release ahead of sequel A New Legacy coming out this summer.

The original 1996 classic with Michael Jordan will receive a 4K Steelbook Blu-ray re-release on July 5 and can be pre-ordered here.

As reported on Digital Spy, The Space Jam – Titans of Cult Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook – comes with a new commentary from director Joe Pytka as well as new artwork, vinyl stickers and a limited edition pin.

You can see an image of the new Steelbook release below:

💥 STEELBOOK ALERT 💥 Get ready to jam as pre-orders are live on the awesome @titansofcult 4K Space Jam steelbook, which comes complete with enamel pin and vinyl stickers 🏀 Shop here >> https://t.co/XCpW7qFbnB pic.twitter.com/vZi1CaiZSl — zavvi (@zavvi) May 11, 2021

Earlier this month, the long-awaited first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy arrived. You can watch it here.

The new film will see basketball star LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny in a sequel to the classic.

A synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy reads: “This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitised champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

“It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the UK on July 16.