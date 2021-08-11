Spanish female filmmakers condemn festival award for Johnny Depp

A group of Spanish female filmmakers have spoken out against San Sebastián film festival for giving Johnny Depp a major award.

The actor is set to receive the Donostia lifetime achievement award at the festival’s 69th edition next month, which is the event’s top prize.

The president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, Cristina Andreu, said she was “very surprised” by the decision made by the festival.

“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor’,” Andreu told the Associated Press (per the Guardian).

Andreu added that the association was currently “studying next steps” in conversation with the festival, who have not yet responded for comment.

Depp was described in the festival’s official statement as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”. The website does not mention Depp’s recent personal controversies.

The actor was recently refused permission to appeal his libel case after being called “a wife beater” by The Sun, which concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Warner Bros. subsequently asked Depp to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, with Mads Mikkelsen set to replace him in the next film, due for release in July 2022.

Depp is reportedly now working on some new music with Jeff Beck for his upcoming album, with the actor also a musician for supergroup Hollywood Vampires.