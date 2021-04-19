Musical film Annette, which is written by Sparks brothers Ron and Russell Mael, and stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is set to open the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Holy Motors‘ Leos Carax, the film sees the Star Wars actor play a standup comedian opposite Oscar-winner Cotillard’s internationally famous singer.

The official synopsis reveals that is “the story of Henry, a standup comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann, a singer of international renown… They are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamorous.

“The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives,” it adds. Watch the trailer below:

It has now been revealed that Annette will open the rescheduled edition of the French film festival on July 6, before going on general release in the country.

Back in January, it was confirmed that this year’s Cannes had been moved back from its traditional May date to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the 2020 version was cancelled, the festival instead holding a “special edition” in October with a handful of films. Spike Lee was due to head the jury, becoming the first Black person to do so, though will instead perform the duties this year.

Meanwhile, last year Russell Mael spoke to NME about Annette and working with Driver, calling it an “amazing experience”.

“We wrote this story, did all of the music, and we thought it was going to be Sparks’ next album,” he explained. “Then we met Leos Carax, who used our song ‘How Are You Getting Home?’ in his movie Holy Motors at the Cannes film festival. We sent him everything, he liked and wanted to direct it.

“Here we are eight years later, having had the fortuitous thing of Adam Driver becoming aware of the project, loving it, and signing on to take the lead, along with Marion Cotillard.

“It was shot in Europe and finished last year, and it was amazing to hear Adam Driver doing the voice of this character that I had done for eight years on our recordings of it. He has a great voice and took it to the next level. It’s a really special movie.”