Marvel fans given update on ‘Spider-Man 4’ with studio boss dropping hint over release date

Marvel fans have been given hope that Spider-Man 4 will be a sure thing – however, they won’t be pleased at the potential wait for the movie.

READ MORE: The 20 best films of 2022



Speaking about the success that Sony has enjoyed with its collaboration on the Spider-Man franchise with Marvel Studios, Sony studio boss Tim Rothman seemingly confirmed a fourth film was green-lit. With that said, Rothman also warned that fans shouldn’t expect to see the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home any time soon.

When asked if Sony and Marvel had got together to talk about a potential fourth Spider-Man film, Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter: “You bet! When you can expect it, I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time.”

Advertisement

Rothman’s comments chime with those made by Sony producer, Amy Pascal, last year. The Hollywood shot-caller said there were plans for Holland to return as Spider-Man in at least three future films. However, these projects were yet to be officially announced – and have still not been confirmed.

Tom Holland won’t be reprising the role of Peter Parker anytime soon, it seems. In fact, Sony and Marvel are concentrating on expanding the Spider-Man franchise before they even attempt to revisit Peter following the events of No Way Home.

A sequel to the animated Spider-Verse is on the way in 2023 alongside Kraven the Hunter. Following that Madame Web is set to expand the franchise’s option further in 2024. A third Venom film has been confirmed to be in the works as well – though with no release date.

The next outing for any type of Spider-Man will be Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. In the follow-up to the 2018 film Into The Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as Miles Morales.

Moore is jouned by returning cast members Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099) and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).