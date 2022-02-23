‘Spider-Man’ actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreate classic meme

Three generations of Spider-Man stars have come together to recreate the franchise’s most instantly recognisable memes.

Posting on social media, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account showcased a new image featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield pointing at each other in the style of the classic meme.

The playful pose accompanies Sony Pictures’ announcement that No Way Home will arrive on digital March 22, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12, according to Variety.

The image originally comes from the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon episode Double Identity, in which a villain attempts to impersonate the titular hero. In modern social media usage, it is often deployed to note the identical nature of two different people or situations – particularly if both seem unaware of their similarities.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Uniting the trio for a joint project is not out of the question, as both Holland and Garfield have previously declared their interest in starring together in a future Spider-Man movie.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character.

“There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun,” Garfield added. “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently became the sixth highest grossing film of all time at the box office, currently collecting a huge $1.69billion (£1.25bn).

The film, which was released in December, became the first Hollywood film to gross over $1bn since 2019, reaching the milestone in just 12 days.