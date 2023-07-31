‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ delayed indefinitely due to ongoing Hollywood strikes

Sony has removed the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse from its release schedule, according to reports.

Per Variety, Sony has delayed multiple movies like Kraven The Hunter and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, while completely removing Beyond The Spider-Verse from its roster, effectively delaying the already-in-development film indefinitely.

Beyond The Spider-Verse was originally scheduled for release in March 2024, but was halted due to the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood. According to reports from Variety, the film’s voice cast were unable to complete dialogue recording before the strikes commenced and union’s work stoppage orders kicked in.

According to Variety‘s report, a revised release date is expected to be announced in “the coming weeks”.

The Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven The Hunter has also been pushed back from October 2023 to August next year, while the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being delayed from December 20, 2023 until late March 2024.

Meanwhile, films like Venom 3 and Bad Boys 4 have received their first release dates. Bad Boys 4 is set for a June 2024 release, while Venom 3 is expected to arrive in July next year.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will serve as the third and final entry in the Spider-Verse franchise, which debuted in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The franchise’s second instalment, Across The Spider-Verse premiered in June this year, and has received global acclaim for its animation style and plot.

Weeks after Across The Spider-Verse‘s release, it was revealed that an incomplete version of the film was screened in some cinemas across the globe. While fans and critics alike described it as the best superhero film ever made, some viewers reported issues with the sound mixing in the film. According to a Variety report, producers Sony have sent an updated version of the film to theatres in order to fix the issue.