‘Spider-Man’ fan launches website to check if he’s back in the MCU

Holding out hope...

A devoted Spider-Man fan has launched a website to simply let fans see if the beloved character has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Peter Parker is out of the MCU after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement with each other.

Disney were seeking a 50/50 co-financing agreement between the two studios on any future Spider-Man movies, but it was rejected by Sony before negotiations broke down entirely.



As fans cling onto hope that a resolution might eventually be forged, one has created a simple site that allows comic book fans to find out whether he’s in or out of the franchise.

With a simple click on IsSpiderManBackInTheMCU.com, fans can discover whether their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has returned. At the time of writing, he most definitely has not.

Earlier this week, the news of Spidey’s departure reached Jeff Goldblum – who delivered a brilliantly on-brand reaction.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. I’m crestfallen. What’s happening? I didn’t know any of this,” he said during an interview at the Disney D23 Expo.