‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ breaks record previously held by ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It hasn't even been out a week yet

Spider-Man: Far From Home was released this past week and already it’s broken a record previously held by Avengers: Endgame.

Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as his love interest MJ, the superhero blockbuster has beaten out its Marvel predecessor in the midweek takings stakes.

When it was released in April, Endgame dominated the North American box office, collecting $25.3m (£20.2m) on its first Wednesday in cinemas – it later went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of all-time.

Far from Home surpassed that figure on Wednesday (Jul 3) by grossing $27m (£21.6m) in North America, the highest midweek takings of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date. So far, it has earned $310m (£248m) worldwide.

According to Variety, Far from Home is expected to continue its impressive performance this weekend, when it opens in most other international markets.

In other Spider-Man news, a crossover with Venom is “likely” to happen in the future, according to the head of Marvel Studios.

Kevin Feige, who is president of the film studio, has discussed the possibility of bringing together the two characters in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Far From Home producer, Amy Pascal, also weighed in, saying: “You never know someday…it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has said that Marvel needs to represent “more than one type of person” in its films.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor, who portrays the titular character, said that diversity means telling the stories of characters that differ from those of the “straight white guy.”