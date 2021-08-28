‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer record

The new teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the record for the most views in its first 24 hours.

The No Way Home trailer picked up a huge 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Avengers: Endgame, which had garnered 289 million views in the same period in 2019.

In the wake of the record being broken, Endgame directors the Russo Brothers congratulated the team behind the film and its star Tom Holland in an Instagram post.

Sharing an article revealing the news, Joe and Anthony Russo wrote: “More like BRINGING it home!! You’re kicking ass and taking names TH [Tom Holland]!”

The trailer for No Way Home landed earlier this week. The clip picks up where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, when Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Unsurprisingly, the revelation affects the lives of his closest friends and family, so he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, who reprises his role after Avengers: Endgame) to undo the damage. Strange obliges but a mishap during a spell causes something far worse.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17, 2021 in theatres.

The film will be the fourth Marvel movie to screen in 2021, following Black Widow and the upcoming Shang-Chi, as well as The Eternals, which is set for November.