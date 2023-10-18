‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ending explained: what happens to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third outing for Tom Holland’s web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Jon Watts, the follow-up to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spidey take on, thanks to multiverse shenanigans, villains from the superhero’s past – including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

The sequel also features notable crossovers with past Peter Parkers, namely Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as they join forces to restore balance across multiple realities.

What happens to Peter Parker after Doctor Strange’s spell?

After dealing with the villains, one of Green Goblin’s bombs takes out the confinement box holding Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) botched spell. This leads to everyone across the multiverse knowing the identity of Spider-Man.

To counter the spell, Peter Parker (Holland) decides that if everyone forgets who he is, then no one will know who Spider-Man is. Seeing no other way out, Doctor Strange agrees. Before he casts the spell, Parker promises his two friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) that he’ll find them again.

The spell essentially wipes everyone’s knowledge of Parker, leaving him with the chance to rebuild his life in any way he sees fit. Two weeks later, we see Peter visits MJ and Ned at a diner where she works, but upon seeing them happy and excited for the future, he decides to stay out of their lives.

What happens in the post-credits scene?

The post-credits scene shows Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock aka Venom at a bar after having been transported to the MCU universe, where he’s seen marvelling at the other superheroes in the timeline, including Iron Man and The Hulk.

Eddie is then thrusted back to his own timeline along with the other Spider-Man villains following Strange’s spell. However, a part of Eddie’s symbiote is left behind on the bar, hinting that Venom could play a role in a potential sequel.

Is a sequel on the cards?

In February this year, Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed they were developing a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home while promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

It’s unclear however whether Holland will return in the next outing. Sony producer Amy Pascal previously said the actor would return as Peter Parker for another outing back in 2021, but this has yet to be officially announced.