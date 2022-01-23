‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ rises to become sixth highest grossing film ever

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth highest grossing film of all time at the box office, currently collecting a huge $1.69billion (£1.25bn).

The film, which was released last month, became the first Hollywood film to gross over $1bn since 2019, reaching the milestone in just 12 days.

As Deadline report, the Tom Holland-starring film, which sat in eighth in the all-time list until recently, has now overtaken Jurassic World ($1.67bn) and The Lion King ($1.662bn), with a current taking of $970.1m at the international box office.

No Way Home is the first film to gross $1billion since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The last film to make as much was Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which landed in December of 2019.

The new film marks the end of the Homecoming trilogy, the first collaboration between Sony (which owns the film rights to Spider-Man and a litany of related characters) and Marvel Studios. Fans can rest easy knowing a sequel is in “active” development, however, as Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this month.

The news followed Holland speaking candidly about the future of Spider-Man on the big screen, saying that he wants the films to be “more diverse” going forward.

In a four-star review, NME said of Spider-Man: No Way Home: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously.

“It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”