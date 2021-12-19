‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sequel “actively” in the works, confirms MCU boss

A sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home is “actively” in the works, Marvel boss Kevin Fiege has confirmed.

Fiege made the comments alongside studio partners Sony, whose boss Amy Pascal also spoke about efforts being made to get a follow-up off the ground.

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige told The New York Times. “That will not be occurring this time.”

Feige referred to a brief falling out between Marvel and Sony in 2019, which led to speculation that there wouldn’t be any more MCU-Spider-Man movies.

Pascal added: “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

The news follows Tom Holland speaking about the future of Spider-Man on the big screen, saying that he wants the films to be “more diverse” going forward.

Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016. His third solo film Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last week to positive reviews.

Speaking about the future of the character, Holland told People: “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much,” he added.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he added. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.