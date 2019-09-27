Spider-Man to return to the MCU after Marvel strikes new deal with Sony

Spidey's back, tell a friend...

Spider-Man is to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for two new movies after Marvel resolved a dispute with Sony.

A new deal has been struck between the two studios, which will see the teenage web-slinger starring in a third film within the Marvel universe. The Far From Home Sequel will arrive will arrive on 16 July 2021, with Tom Holland returning as the titular web-slinger.

It has also been confirmed that “Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film” – although future details on that project are yet to emerge.

The confirmation of the deal ends the concerns of fans who had campaigned for the character’s return to the MCU and threatened to boycott Sony.

It’s thought that the character first left the MCU in August after Disney sought a 50/50 co-financing agreement between the two studios on any future Spider-Man movies.

Sony rejected that offer and instead suggested a similar deal to the one in place for the first two Spider-Man films within the MCU.

As was the case with those first two movies, the third film will see Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige co-producing alongside Sony’s Amy Pascal through her company Pascal Pictures.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Pascal added: “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

“This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The new deal is in direct contrast to comments from Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who claimed that “the door is closed” when asked about a potential return.

But Tom Holland had remained upbeat throughout – insisting that the character would still have an “awesome” future.

He told fans at the D23 convention in August: “Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.

“The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler. We can’t wait to see that!”