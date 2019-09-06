‘Spider-Man’ spin-off TV series are being developed by Sony

"Now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well".

He might be out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans won’t have to wait too long to see Spider-Man again.

Following the recent split from Marvel, Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra has said that “five or six” series involving Peter Parker’s alter-ego are in the works.

While fans might be concerned about the future for Spidey, Vinciquerra insists he is going to be just “fine” back at Sony.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, the Sony chief revealed that the new raft of shows will allow Spidey to interact with the wider world.

“Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” he said.

“I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

This comes after Vinciquerra insisted that “the door is closed” regarding a potential return for Spidey back to the MCU.

“For the moment the door is closed,” Vinciquerra said about the chances of Spider-Man returning to the MCU. He clarified that there was “no ill will” between Sony and Marvel.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra said.

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out…. the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

Last week, a devastated Spider-Man fan launched a website that allows fans to check if the superhero is back in the MCU.