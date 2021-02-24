‘Spider-Man’ stars confuse fans as they tease multiple titles for upcoming third film

The cast of Spider-Man have teased fans with multiple titles for the upcoming third movie as they shared a new glimpse at the upcoming Marvel movie.

Tom Holland, who portrays the titular hero, seemingly confirmed the name on Instagram when he shared a title card that read “Spider-Man Phone Home”.

But Zendaya, who plays MJ, then sparked confusion after sharing her own title card which claimed that the sequel to 2019’s Far From Home was called Home Slice.

While the pair shared stills from the upcoming film, further confusion emerged when Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, claimed the film was called Home-Wrecker.

Hours later, Holland seemingly quashed reports that he could be joined on-screen by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – who have both previously portrayed the iconic web-slinger.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland said: “It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from beginning to the end, so it would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me.

“But at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys.”

It was also previously reported that Alfred Molina has been tapped up to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming film.

Molina last portrayed the scientist-turned-eight-limbed villain in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2.

In October, it was also announced that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would also be joining the cast of the new film.