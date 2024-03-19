‘Spider-Verse’ star apologises for Oscars outburst after losing

Shameik Moore has apologised for his response to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse losing out at the 2024 Oscars.

The movie was nominated for Best Animated Feature at last Sunday’s awards, but lost to Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli production, The Boy And The Heron.

Following the ceremony, Moore, who voiced Miles Morales in the animated Marvel movies, tweeted the word “robbed”, seemingly in response to the result.

*robbed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

After receiving backlash for the post, with some calling it “unprofessional” the 28-year-old followed up with a post which read: “Respect to the winner. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spider-Verse has impacted A LOT of lives. We may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND.”

Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Christopher Miller, who produced both Across The Spider-Verse and its prequel Into The Spider-Verse (2018), which won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards, praised Miyazaki’s work. He posted on X: “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 10, 2024

Your right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners https://t.co/b4IRRrl9h4 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

The Japanese filmmaker’s career spans almost four decades, seeing him receive several nominations in the category, and winning the award in 2001 for his movie, Spirited Away.

When Miller’s humble reaction was brought to Moore’s attention on X, as an indication of how to respond to the loss, Moore replied: “You’re right, honestly the whole Spider-Verse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

In other news, Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks for a live-action movie about Spider-Verse character, Spider-Man Noir.