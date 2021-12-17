Spike Lee and Netflix announce multi-year partnership

Spike Lee has signed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix to direct and produce features through his production company, Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

The acclaimed director has teamed up with Netflix on four projects so far, including Da 5 Bloods, She’s Gotta Have It, Rodney King and as a producer on See You Yesterday.

Lee’s next project for the streaming service is Gordon Hemingway & The Realm Of Cthulu, where he serves as producer.

Speaking about the partnership with Netflix, Lee said: “There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted Scott and Tendo – da fearless leaders of Netflix.

“Besides my joints, we together will focus on new diverse storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. Ya-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Netflix’s head of global film, Scott Stuber, said: “Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining.

“We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

Netflix recently signed a deal with Megan Thee Stallion to produce content for the platform, including a television series under the rapper’s name.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for Hotties to watch.”