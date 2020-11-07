Spike Lee is drinking champagne in the streets of Brooklyn to celebrate Joe Biden‘s US election victory.

Biden was called as the next President of the United States earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat current President Donald Trump.

Footage has now emerged on Twitter of Lee leading a street party in Fort Greene, wearing a mask and spraying champagne over revellers.

“Spike Lee is drinking champagne in the middle of the street in Fort Greene LMAOOOOO,” a tweeter wrote, sharing videos of the director starting the party.

See footage of Spike Lee’s election party below.

Spike Lee is drinking champagne in the middle of the street in Fort Greene LMAOOOOO — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) November 7, 2020

SPIKE LEE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/EXkWrLKFeH — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) November 7, 2020

Stars of the entertainment world have begun to react to the news of Biden’s victory online. “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” tweeted Lady Gaga.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.”

A victory in the state of Pennsylvania earlier today (November 7) gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House.

After votes continued to be counted since election night on Tuesday (November 3), the 20 electoral college votes in Pennsylvania finally took Biden over the required number of votes, and was called as the next President by a number of media organisations.

New Vice President Kamala Harris has shared a video of her phoning Joe Biden to inform him of his victory and congratulate the new President.