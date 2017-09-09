'Black Klansman' is based on a true story

Spike Lee and Jordan Peel have teamed up to create a thriller about the Ku Klux Klan.

‘Black Klansman’ is based on a true story of an African-American police officer that infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

Colorado detective Ron Stallworth penetrated the KKK in 1978 after responding to an ad for new members. Stallworth became the head of his local KKK chapter by pretending to be a white supremacist via phone or written correspondence. When he was asked to attend events, a white officer would take his place.

During him time in the KKK, Stallworth managed to sabotage cross burnings and other KKK activities. He released a book in 2014 titled ‘The Black Klansman’.

Spike Lee will be directing the film while Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Blumhouse Productions will be producing. Peele and Blumhouse previously teamed up on Peele’s record-breaking film ‘Get Out’.

No official announcements about the cast have been made, but Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington is reportedly in talks to star as Colorado detective Ron Stallworth.

Earlier this year, Samuel L Jackson criticized ‘Get Out’ for casting British actor Daniel Kaluuya. “I think it’s great that movie’s doing everything it’s doing and people are loving it,” Jackson said. “But… I know the young brother who’s in the movie, and he’s British. I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that.”

He also suggested that as a Brit, Kaluuya would not fully understand the difficulties of interracial dating experienced by African-Americans. “Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years,” he told US radio station Hot 97. “What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal but (not everything is).”