‘Spy Kids’ star Daryl Sabara “charged with two misdemeanours” after attacking car

He reportedly attacked the vehicle with his bare hands.

Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara has been allegedly charged with two misdemeanours after he vandalised a parked car.

The 27-year-old actor was walking by a parked car near the UCLA campus in Los Angeles when he attacked it with his bare hands, TMZ reports.

Sabara, who is married to Meghan Trainor, was reportedly charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle but his arraignment is set to take place later this month.

The incident is thought to have taken place in March and was apparently captured on CCTV footage at a housing complex.

Daryl is best known for playing the quick-thinking Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids franchise alongside Alexa Vega as his sister Carmen.

He now largely specialises in voice-over work, playing several roles in Cartoon Network’s Ben 10 and previously portraying the Rhino on Ultimate Spider-Man, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

Earlier this year, Sabara also came to prominence when he featured in a bizarre press release for Trainor’s EP ‘The Love Train’, which referred to the pair tying the knot in 2017.

“Unless your phone’s been broken for a hot minute, you know that Meghan just got married to the ginger from Spy Kids, and trust when we say, girl is feeling the love,” it stated.