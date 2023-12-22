When is ‘Spy × Family Code: White’ coming out in the UK?

A feature film based on Spy x Family arrives in cinemas in Japan this year.

Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family is an anime action-comedy series which follows master spy Twilight, who has to disguise himself and build a mock family in order to investigate political leader Donovan Desmond.

The show’s first season debuted in April 2022, with the second season set to conclude on December 23, 2023.

At the time of season two’s announcement in December 2022, a feature film titled Spy x Family Code: White was also revealed.

Is there a UK release date for Spy x Family Code: White?

At the time of writing (December 19), there is no announced UK release date for Spy x Family Code: White.

The film hits cinemas in Japan on December 22, 2023. As announced in November, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment is set to bring Spy x Family Code: White to theatres worldwide at some point in 2024, with confirmed territories being North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. In Europe, the confirmed territories are Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

This page will be updated if a UK release date is announced.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the film was released in December – you can check it out above.

Spy x Family Code: White is directed by Takashi Katagiri, from an original story by manga author Tatsuya Endo and screenplay by Ichiro Okouchi.

A synopsis for the film reads: “He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.

“While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”