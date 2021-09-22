St. Vincent’s ‘The Nowhere Inn’ confirms UK release date

St. Vincent‘s new film The Nowhere Inn has confirmed a UK release date.

The film is a mockumentary written by St Vincent – real name Annie Clark – and her best friend Carrie Brownstein , and sees Clark play a fictionalised and satirical version of herself onscreen.

While it has opened in the US already, fans will be able to watch The Nowhere Inn in the UK at the 2021 Doc’n Roll Film Festival at Barbican Cinemas, on October 29.

Advertisement

St Vincent will also be in attendance for a ScreenTalk as part of the festival.

Watch the trailer for The Nowhere Inn here:

Speaking about the experience of playing herself to Variety, Vincent said: “It was an incredibly warm and welcoming way to do my first foray into acting, because it was a script that I’d co-written with my best friend, and playing versions of myself.

“So it was as soft a landing as one could get. But not having some distance can be tricky, too.”

The film was released on Apple TV+ last week (September 17) but will be reaching the big screen in October.

Advertisement

The release comes after St. Vincent’s most recent album ‘Daddy’s Home‘, and Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Path of Wellness’ album.

Reviewing ‘Daddy’s Home’, NME wrote: “‘Daddy’s Home’ is Clark’s most welcoming record yet, defined by an arch humour which also brings its listeners closer than ever, and filled with compassion for the characters who dwell within it.”