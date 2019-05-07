And possibly ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, too...



The Russo Brothers have shared an emotional photo of Stan Lee making his final cameo in Avengers: Endgame movie.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Lee, the late co-creator of the Marvel Comics franchise, will make one of his last appearances in a Marvel film.

In the emotional snap, the Russo Brothers shared a photo of Lee in full 70’s get-up, mirroring his appearance as an anti-war protestor in a throwback sequence from the film.

“Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse”, they explained in the caption.

“Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it. Be courteous and give folks fair warning…”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Lee’s cameo in the movie will not be his final appearance.

Asked if Lee will appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige said: “We’ll see. We’re heading – we shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”

It’s well-known that Lee, the comic book writer, producer, and former Marvel editor-in-chief who passed away last year aged 95, has made cameos in every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The sequel to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War brings the franchise’s Phase Three to a close.

Feige has previously spoken about the importance of Endgame, saying it “will bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

In recent news, Gwyneth Paltrow (who plays Rescue/Pepper Potts) has hinted about her future in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Her character’s fate was never confirmed in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she told Variety .

“I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”