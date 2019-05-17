Stan Lee didn’t get to watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ before he died

The beloved Marvel comics co-creator died in 2018.

It’s been revealed that Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee didn’t get to see Avengers: Endgame before he died.

Stan Lee died November 12, 2018, aged 95. He co-created many of the comic book characters fans know and love and he featured as a cameo in every film in the MCU. “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man,” said his daughter.

Answering questions via a Reddit AMA this week, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told fans that Stan Lee “unfortunately did not get to see” the final movie in phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige explained that Lee preferred to wait until each movie’s premiere before watching it therefore he was unable to see Avengers: Endgame, even though he appears in it for one final cameo as a digitally de-aged car driver in 1970.

However, Feige, who has been the President of Marvel Studios since 2007 and has overseen all 22 movies in the MCU, did say that Lee was privy to the movie’s plot details.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Other revelations that came from Feige’s Reddit AMA included how the movie Elf is the reason Jon Favreau was selected to kickstart the MCU off with Ironman, how Robert Downey Jr. was a hard sell to the studio initially, and that fans can expect more Hulk in forthcoming Marvel movies.

Meanwhile, the directors of Avengers: Endgame have explained why Captain Marvel didn’t have a bigger part in the recent movie.

The superhero, who is played by Brie Larson and whose real name is Carol Danvers, spent most of the film’s runtime in another part of the universe.