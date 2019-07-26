Stan Lee to have street named after him in New York City

Stan Lee Way will be a fixture in the Big Apple

Marvel legend Stan Lee is set to have a street named after him in New York City.

The co-creator of such iconic fictional characters as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Hulk and the X-Men will be honoured forever in the Big Apple.

Read more: Stan Lee – the soundtrack of my life

As reported by the New York Post, NYC’s City Council voted earlier this week to have University Avenue in the Bronx co-named Stan Lee Way. All that needs to happen now is for the city’s mayor Bill De Blasio to sign off on the proposal.

Stan Lee died late in 2018, aged 95 due to a cardiac arrest caused by congestive heart failure.

The Marvel legend took NME through the soundtrack of his life in the long-running feature. He revealed that the most recent concert he’d been to at the time was KISS, saying: “They invited me to sit near the stage and I was deafened. The music was so loud I had to run out screaming. It was quite a while ago, the ‘70s probably. They did a Marvel comic back then, and I got friendly with the guys. They made up to look like superheroes.

“I remember Gene [Simmons, bassist/singer] coming up to my office wearing those big shoes of his when he was getting his costume together. He said, ‘What do you think Stan, do these look right?’ I said, ‘People will certainly remember you…’”