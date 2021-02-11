An unmade Stanley Kubrick screenplay is being revived and made into a feature film later this year.

Lunatic At Large will be adapted by producers Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker, who have optioned the rights to the filmmaker’s archival project, Variety reports.

Three film stories were found in Kubrick’s library after he died in 1999, and Lunatic is the first to be revived.

Advertisement

The film has been described as a “film-noir thriller” similar to other projects involving a collaboration between Kubrick and his frequent screenwriting collaborator Jim Thompson.

There are no plot details or casting announcements available at the time of writing, but production is scheduled to begin this autumn.

“The opportunity to bring a Stanley Kubrick project to the screen after so many years is a dream come true,” Walker said in a statement.

“We look forward to making a film in keeping with his unique style and vision.”

Hendricks added: “Stanley Kubrick was an enormous influence on so many directors, and we are honoured that the Kubrick Estate has entrusted us with one of his original ideas.”

Advertisement

Back in 2018, another Stanley Kubrick screenplay was unearthed 60 years after it was first written.

Burning Secret was found by Bangor University professor Nathan Abrams while researching a new book about the filmmaker.

Burning Secret was an adaptation of a 1913 novella by the Austrian writer Stefan Zweig, written by Kubrick in 1956 with novelist Calder Willingham. It tells the story of an insurance salesman befriending a 10-year-old boy in order to seduce the child’s mother.