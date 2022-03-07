Stanley Tucci resembles Freddie Mercury in throwback photo

Stanley Tucci has shared a photo on Instagram from his days at university, with fans highlighting the striking resemblance to Freddie Mercury.

In the post’s caption, the actor wrote: “This was sent to me from a friend. C’est moi at university about 42 years ago. Ah, youth. Ah, hair.”

The photo, featuring a mustachioed Tucci in a white vest, quickly attracted comparisons in the comments. One fan wrote: “Seems a pic from a Freddie Mercury biopic.”

Another read: “Was it a Freddie Mercury convention?”

The second season of the actor’s series, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, was recently delayed in the US to spring due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was originally scheduled to air on CNN on March 13.

Tucci is set to play Clive Davis in an upcoming Whitney Houston biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Talk To Me).

Naomi Ackie is set to play Houston, opposite Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford. Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie will play Houston’s father John and mother Cissy respectively.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is scheduled to be released in cinemas December 21, 2022.